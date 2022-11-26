Ukraine holds food security summit in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hosted an international summit in Kyiv on Saturday to discuss food security and agricultural exports with the prime ministers of Belgium, Poland and Lithuania and the president of Hungary.

Zelensky opened the summit speaking at a panel flanked by his chief of staff and prime minister. French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen delivered speeches that were shown by video.

Following the meeting, Ukraine's Denis Shmyhal announced that the sides had signed a statement on increasing financial aid to Kyiv.

He also said in Twitter that Lithuania's Ingrida Simonyte and Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki reaffirmed their commitment to "trilateral cooperation, first of all, in helping Ukraine defend its own freedom, as well as the rules-based world order."

For her part, Simonyte tweeted that at the meeting, they had reconfirmed "trilateral cooperation, first of all, in helping Ukraine to defend its own freedom, as well as the rules-based world order. Our support to Ukraine must and will continue till their victory and ours."

"Either Ukraine is victorious or all of Europe will be lost. We are stronger together," Morawiecki said in reply to Simonyte and Shmyhal.

According to Shmyhal, the parties also discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU after the European Commission considers its application.

The Ukrainian premier thanked Simonyte and Morawiecki for their support and expressed hope for the further strengthening of their partnership.