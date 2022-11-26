Swedish activists sue government over 'insufficient' climate policy

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg holds a placard during a demonstration held by the youth-led climate organization Aurora before submitting its lawsuit against the state for their lack of climate work, in Stockholm, Sweden. (REUTERS)

Hundreds of Swedish activists on Friday held a rally to file a lawsuit against the government for failing to address climate change.

Gathering in front of the parliament, 636 activists from environmentalist group Aurora, who sued the government, and hundreds others who took part in the demonstration to show solidarity, marched to a court.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also joined the rally in her 223th week of school strike and said "See you in court!"

"Today on Black Friday is the perfect day to sue the state over its insufficient climate policies. So that's what we did," she said on Twitter.

Later, Aurora, a youth-led network, said 2,000 other activists and concerned citizens also hold a march in Stockholm to show solidarity with them.

The group, who released a video footage on early Friday, said the government's climate policy is not only "insufficient" but also "illegal."

"Sweden has a legal obligation to protect our human rights in the midst of climate crisis," said Anton Foley, an official of the group, in the video clip.