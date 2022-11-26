Europe accuses US of profiting from Ukraine conflict

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine nine months ago seems like to begin to cause divisions among Western countries.

Some top European officials are accusing the Joe Biden administration of profiting from the war while European countries suffer. They are angry because they believe that the United States is making a lot of money from the conflict while European countries are struggling.

"The fact is, if you look at it soberly, the country that is most profiting from this war is the U.S. because they are selling more gas and at higher prices, and because they are selling more weapons," one senior official said, speaking to Politico.

The comments come after growing anger in Europe over American subsidies that threaten European industry. The Kremlin is likely to welcome the deterioration of relations among Western allies.

This is a critical time for the United States and the European Union, according to a senior EU official. He argues that the combination of trade disruption from U.S. subsidies and high energy prices could make people in European countries oppose the war effort and the transatlantic alliance.

The official believes that the United States needs to be aware of this change in public opinion.

EU chief Josep Borrell also called on the US to respond to European concerns.

In an interview with Politico, he said that "Americans — our friends — take decisions which have an economic impact on us."

The US, rejecting Europe's complaints, said that "The rise in gas prices in Europe is caused by Putin's invasion of Ukraine and Putin's energy war against Europe, period."

A spokesperson for Biden's National Security Council made the comments further adding that the exports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. to Europe "increased dramatically and enabled Europe to diversify away from Russia."

The biggest issue in recent weeks has been Biden's environmental subsidies and taxes that Brussels says unfairly trade away from the EU and threaten European industries. Despite objections from Europe, Washington has not shown any signs of changing its position.

The disruption caused by Putin's invasion of Ukraine is continuing to have a negative ripple effect on European economies, causing inflation to rise and energy supplies to become scarce.