Ukraine: Seven dead in Russian firing on Kherson

Russian shelling on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed seven people on Thursday, according to regional authorities.



The city, which was only recently reoccupied by Ukrainian troops, was shelled with artillery and multiple rocket launchers, regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.



Some 20 people were injured and a high-rise building caught fire as a result of the shelling.



Under pressure from a Ukrainian counter-attack, Russian troops withdrew from Kherson in mid-November.



However, the Russians maintain positions on the other bank of the river Dnipro and fire artillery from there.



