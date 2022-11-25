Ukraine has stood firm against Russia since beginning of war: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference at the end of an EU-Ukraine Summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, October 6, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine has stood firm against Russia since the beginning of the war and remains resilient, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Thursday.

"We endured nine months of full-scale war and Russia hasn't found a way to break us. And it will not find it," Zelenskyy said in a video on his Telegram channel.

"No matter how difficult it may be, we are holding the key frontiers in all directions," and "there are directions where we are preparing to advance," he said.

He said the Russian army began to attack civilian and energy infrastructure because of its failure on the battlefront.

"Such terror began immediately after the Russian army was forced to flee from the Kherson region. This is the revenge of those who lost," he said.

Zelenskyy said that problems related to safe drinking water and electricity remain throughout Ukraine due to Russia's intense missile attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

He said that issues with safe drinking water exist in 15 regions, with the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Poltava and Kharkiv regions in a dire situation.

"We are gradually restoring electricity, heat, water supply and communications," he said.

On Thursday, Russia denied targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press conference that Russia does not carry out strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.