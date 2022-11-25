News World Pope secretly recorded? New development in Vatican trial

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu's made a phone call to Pope Francis in July 2021 to pressure the leader of the Catholic Church into making statements that could be useful to him legally, the Italian news agency Adnkronos reported on Friday.

Questions are arising about whether the pope knew he was being recorded after a phone call between an accused cardinal and Pope Francis emerged during a trial regarding Vatican dealings in the purchase of a luxury property in London.



Adnkronos referred to a letter from the prosecutor's office of the Sardinian town of Sassari to the Vatican prosecution.



The main trial concerns a loss resulting from the sale of a luxury property at a time when Becciu was an important functionary in the Secretariat of State, which handled the deal. The accused are charged with corruption, abuse of office and money-laundering.



But the phone call revelation adds another layer to the already complicated trial, partially because it is bringing up events and cases that have nothing to do with the property case.



Becciu, according to media reports, did not call about the purchase of the property, but about payments to a security adviser he had commissioned to deal with the negotiations of a nun kidnapped in Mali.



The adviser is on trial for misuse of funds. During the call, Becciu asked the pope to confirm that he had authorized the payments in question, in an effort to relieve him of responsibility for the alleged financial theft by the adviser.



A relative of Becciu's allegedly helped the 74-year-old make the recording, the reports continued.



As a result of the new information, Vatican prosecutors are now also investigating Becciu for criminal association, according to the 37th hearing at the Vatican on Thursday, where the recording was played.



The authorities in Sardinia came into possession of the audio file during investigations on the island.



The phone call dates back to July 24, when Francis was still recovering from an intestinal operation and the start of the trial was imminent.



It was obvious that the conversation was recorded without the pope's knowledge and that others besides Becciu were involved, Adnkronos further quoted from the authorities' letter.



Becciu has so far denied all accusations against him. According to his defence, he was not aware of the new allegations.



