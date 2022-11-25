NATO will not back down but continue supporting Ukraine: Stoltenberg

NATO will not let down in its support of Ukraine and also ramp up non-lethal aid for the country, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down," he told reporters in Brussels ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting of the alliance in Bucharest next week.



NATO has supplied Ukraine with jammers to defend against Russian drone attacks, Stoltenberg said in a statement.



"Allies are providing unprecedented military support," Stoltenberg said, listing deliveries of fuel, medical supplies, wind equipment and the drone jammers.



Jammers are designed to help Ukraine fend off attacks from drones targeting the country. The drone defence is part of wider air defence systems NATO has provided to defend against Russian aggression.



Stoltenberg said he will call for more contributions to be delivered to Ukraine at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers next week in the Romanian capital Bucharest.







