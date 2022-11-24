Ukrainian prosecutors: More than 400 civilians murdered in Kherson

The bodies of more than 400 civilians murdered during the Russian occupation have been recovered in the southern Kherson region, Ukrainian state prosecutor Andriy Kostin says.



"The bodies of 432 civilians who were murdered have been found," Kostin said during a television interview, without providing any more detailed information.



In addition, nine rooms described as torture chambers have been found by the 12 investigation teams working in the heavily mined area recently recovered by Ukrainian forces.

