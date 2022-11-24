SEARCH CONTINUES FOR 39 MISSING PEOPLE IN INDONESIAS EARTHQUAKE-HIT AREAS

The search and rescue operation for the recovery of 39 missing people continued for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday following the devastating earthquake that struck Cianjur town in West Java province.

President Joko Widodo visited the affected areas on Thursday and assured victims' families that the search and rescue operation will continue until all missing people are found.

"I want to assure you that the evacuation operation proceeds well. As we understand that 39 people remain missing only in this area here. Their evacuation will be the priority," the state-run Antara news agency quoted the president as saying.

Food, medicines, electricity, and other necessities are available, and concerns about a lack of tents have been addressed, he said.

However, there have also been complaints about water distribution, he said, adding that "because there are many points, we need time to reach all."

So far, 272 people have died, 1,083 have been injured, and 58,362 have been displaced as a result of the devastating earthquake.

The National Disaster Management Agency reports that 22,198 houses and buildings were also damaged.

Meanwhile, the International Union of Muslim Scholars has expressed condolences and solidarity with Indonesia in the aftermath of the recent strong earthquake.

The organization's secretary general, Ali Qara Daghi, said in a statement that the union stands in solidarity with the Indonesian people, president, and government during their difficult times.

"(Union) extends condolences to the Indonesian government, the dear Indonesian people, and the families of the victims, and prays to God Almighty to inspire them patience and solace, and to bestow healing on the wounded," Daghi said.

He called on Islamic countries, charitable and humanitarian institutions, and philanthropists to carry out the duty of urgent relief.