Italian premier urges EU action to cope with high energy prices

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Thursday called on the EU take an urgent action to cope with high energy prices.

"Unfortunately we have a sword of Damocles of expensive energy that is draining resources," Meloni said at the annual meeting of the National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI) in Bergamo.

Italy is spending around €5 billion ($5.2 billion) a month, she said, adding: "... if the European Commission fails to act, it will be difficult to cope with these costs."

Her remarks came as the EU energy ministers plan to reject a gas price cap proposal by the bloc.