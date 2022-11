Ukraine says it shot down 51 of 67 Russian cruise missiles on Weds

Ukrainian defence forces shot down 51 of the 67 Russian cruise missiles that were launched on Wednesday, the country's top general said, after strikes that knocked out power-generating facilities.

Commander in chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy, writing on Telegram, said 30 missiles had been launched at Kyiv alone, adding that 20 were downed.