Thieves steal gold treasure worth millions from Bavarian museum

The thieves broke into the Celts and Romans Museum during the night between Monday and Tuesday and stole the gold, Bavarian police reported.

DPA WORLD Published November 23,2022 Subscribe

Burglars that broke into a museum in the Upper Bavarian town of Manching made off with gold treasure from the Celtic period worth several million euros.



The cache of 450 gold coins was discovered in Manching, a town near Ingolstadt, in 1999. The discovery was the largest Celtic gold find in the last century. It has been on public display since 2006.



The area was once the site of a large Celtic settlement known as the Oppidum of Manching. Archaeologists continue to actively explore the area and the Bavarian office for historical preservation considers it among the most important archaeological sites north of the Alps.







