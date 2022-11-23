South Africa, UK agree on 'deepened, broadened' links

South Africa is eying "deepened and broadened" ties with the UK, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday.

Ramaphosa met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street and said he wanted to focus on trade and investment and a zero-carbon economy transition.

"For us this is a great opportunity to deepen and broaden our links, links that are historic in many, many ways," Ramaphosa told reporters.

Sunak said it was a "historic state visit" and "South Africa and the UK are obviously very strong partners, allies, friends and we share so many of the same objectives-notably transitioning to clean energy while creating jobs and opportunity for our citizens."

Ramaphosa is on a state visit at the invitation of King Charles III. The South African leader is the first visitor the king is hosting on a state visit since he ascended to the throne after the dea

th of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ramaphosa signed collaboration deals with the UK, including nine research projects on issues including health systems, mental health, surgery and HIV, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The two countries will also work to tackle climate change.