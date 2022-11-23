Moldova says will pay for gas withheld in Ukraine, no sign of gas cut

Gas that the Russian state gas company Gazprom says is withheld in Ukraine is Moldova's reserves and the country will pay for it, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday.

"Gazprom accuses Ukraine and Moldova of something that is not happening. All gas supplied to the right bank of Moldova will be paid by Moldova," Spinu said on messaging app Telegram.

Accusing Ukraine of keeping volumes of gas that were destined for Moldova, Gazprom said it could start reducing gas supplies to Moldova via Ukraine from Nov. 28.

Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that there have been no signals from Moscow that Russia will stop supplying gas to Moldova in December.

"But the government is ready for any scenario, as Russia continues to use energy resources as a tool of blackmail," Gavrilita told the Pro TV television.