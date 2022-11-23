 Contact Us
News World Lviv without power, several killed in Kyiv after Russian strikes

Explosions had been reported in several regions of Ukraine and an air-raid alert was in effect across the entire country.  The city of Lviv in western Ukraine was left completely without power, its mayor said Wednesday, after mass Russian strikes targeted cities across Ukraine including the capital Kyiv. Several people were killed and wounded in a Russian air strike on a two-storey building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published November 23,2022
Several people were killed and wounded in a Russian air strike on a two-storey building in the Ukrainian capital, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on the Telegram messaging app Wednesday.

Officials said that there were three killed and six injured.

The city of Lviv in western Ukraine, on the other hand, was left completely without power, its mayor said Wednesday, after mass Russian strikes targeted cities across Ukraine including the capital Kyiv.

"The whole city is without power. We are waiting for additional information from energy experts," mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on social media, warning that there may also be interruptions to the city's water supply.