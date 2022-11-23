Lviv without power, several killed in Kyiv after Russian strikes

Several people were killed and wounded in a Russian air strike on a two-storey building in the Ukrainian capital, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on the Telegram messaging app Wednesday.

Officials said that there were three killed and six injured.

The city of Lviv in western Ukraine, on the other hand, was left completely without power, its mayor said Wednesday, after mass Russian strikes targeted cities across Ukraine including the capital Kyiv.

"The whole city is without power. We are waiting for additional information from energy experts," mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on social media, warning that there may also be interruptions to the city's water supply.