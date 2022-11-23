Danish PM continues talks to form government across political middle

Denmark's Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday she would continue talks with her party's main opponent, the Liberal Party, and other parties in a bid to form a new government.

"After the initial meetings and discussions and statements from the Liberal Party, it is my assessment that we can form a broad government in Denmark," Frederiksen told journalists.

Such a coalition would mark the first time in more than four decades that a government is formed across the traditional left-right divide, significantly changing the Nordic country's political landscape.

Frederiksen's centre-left Social Democratic Party won 27.5% of the votes in Denmark's Nov. 1 general election, making it the biggest group among the dozen parties in parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday, two former supporting parties, the Red-Green Alliance and the Alternative, said they had been ousted from government negotiations by Frederiksen.



