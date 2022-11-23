Aliyev, Putin discuss security of Azerbaijani-Armenian border in phone call

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a phone call late Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders discussed the practical implementation of agreements reached in Sochi on Oct. 31 between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as previous joint statements of the three countries at a high level, the Azerbaijani presidency said in a statement.

It added that the presidents underscored the importance of continuing work in a trilateral format on ensuring security on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and restoring transport links in the South Caucasus.

According to the statement, prospects for the development of energy cooperation were also discussed in the phone call.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

As new clashes erupted in September 2020, a 44-day conflict saw Azerbaijan liberate several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

A tripartite agreement was brokered by Russia to bring an end to the war in November 2020.

The cease-fire is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces withdrew in line with the agreement.