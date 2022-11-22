Ukrainian nuclear plant Zaporizhzhya shelled again, Moscow says

The area of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops has again been shelled, the Moscow Defence Ministry said on Tuesday, according to the Interfax news agency.



On Monday - the day of a special inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) - eight large-calibre shells were fired at an industrial part of the nuclear power plant, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.



The information could not be independently verified at first. Konashenkov did not say when exactly the plant was fired upon. He merely stated that the radiation was still normal.



On Monday, there was no information from the IAEA about a possible renewed artillery bombardment of the nuclear power plant. No such information came from Kiev either.

