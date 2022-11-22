Russia open for cooperation with those who want to work with it: Putin

Russia is open to cooperation with countries that are willing to work with it, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a ceremony for Moscow's Ural and Yakutia icebreaker ships, he said the development of the Northern Sea Route will greatly enhance Russia's trade prospects.

"The development of this most important transport corridor will allow Russia to unlock its export potential, to build an effective logistics route, including to Southeast Asia," said Putin.

"We are open for cooperation with our partners, those who want to work with Russia," he added.

To achieve these goals, Russia will continue to build its icebreaker fleet, while relying on its domestic capacities, equipment, and spare parts, Putin said.

Tuesday's ceremony was held to raise Russia's flag on the Ural and launch the Yakutia, both nuclear-powered icebreakers built at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg.

They are among the five icebreakers that Russia aims to build under its Project 22220, which was launched in 2013.

According to Russia, the Ural and Yakutia icebreakers are the largest and most powerful in the world.