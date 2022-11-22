Cleanup begins following deadly Indonesia earthquake

One day after a shallow magnitude-5.6 earthquake struck near the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, killing more than 100 people, workers on Tuesday began clearing debris from landslides that have left several villages isolated.



Government institutions offered conflicting casualty numbers after Monday's quake that devastated Cianjur district in West Java province, reducing many homes to rubble.



The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) put the death toll at 162, but the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said 103 have died according to its data as of Tuesday morning, with 31 people still missing.



BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said it was possible that some dead bodies had been counted twice amid initial confusion.



More than 370 people were injured, he said.



Rescue workers have found 14 bodies buried in a landslide caused by the quake since late Monday, said Army Chief General Dudung Abdurachman, who oversaw work to clear debris in the affected area.



"We are still looking for more victims," he said.



Excavators and dump trucks were deployed to open access to areas hit by the landslides in Cianjur's Cugenang village, said Endra Atmawidjaja, spokesperson for the Public Works Ministry.



"This will allow us to send aid materials, health workers and food," he added.



Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini on Tuesday visited the affected region to assess aid needs.



"We are preparing tents for displaced people," the minister was quoted as saying by the Antara news agency.



Henri Alfiandi, head of the National Search and Rescue Agency, said more than 2,300 buildings and homes were damaged.



He said many of the dead were children who were hit by collapsed buildings while attending customary Islamic religious sessions after school.



The quake struck at 1:21 pm (0621 GMT) with the epicentre 10 kilometres south-west of Cianjur, the National Meteorological, Geophysical and Climatological Agency said.



The quake caused high-rise buildings in Jakarta to sway, prompting residents and office workers to rush out in panic.



Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area noted for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.