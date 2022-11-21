Zelensky pays tribute to Ukrainians 'ready to fight to the end'

Some nine months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has paid tribute to his people's will to resist.



"We are ready to give our all; ready to fight to the end," Zelensky said in a video message on Monday to mark the Day of Dignity and Freedom.



Ukraine had paid a very high price for freedom and would continue to pay it, the head of state said, referring to the thousands of war victims.



Everyone had seen what Ukrainians were capable of, Zelensky said: "How we can resist one of the biggest armies in the world and become one of the best armies in the world."



Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians had not boarded planes, he said, but had stood in line at draft offices to defend Ukraine.



Zelensky also praised the courage of civilians who stopped enemy tanks and armoured personnel carriers "with their bare hands" and went to rallies against the Russian occupiers despite gunfire and stun grenades.



Doctors operated despite bombings, and fields were cultivated "under bombs and bullets."



The Day of Dignity and Freedom marks the beginning of the bloody Euromaidan protests in 2013-14, which were triggered by pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych's decision not to sign an association agreement with the EU.