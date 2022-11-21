News World Stoltenberg warns if we allow Putin to win Ukraine war, all of us will pay a much higher price

DPA WORLD Published November 21,2022

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday against diminishing commitment to Ukraine.



Stoltenberg told parliamentarians from NATO countries gathering in Madrid that he knew that supporting Ukraine would come at a cost and that many people were suffering from rising energy and food costs.



"But the price we pay as NATO allies is measured in money, while the Ukrainians pay a price which is measured in blood. And if we allow [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to win, all of us have to pay a much higher price," he warned.



"Authoritarian regimes around the world will learn that they can get what they want with brute force," Stoltenberg said.



"This would have direct consequences for our security. It will make the world more dangerous and us more vulnerable."



"We must be prepared to support Ukraine for long haul," he added.



Stoltenberg spoke at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly where 269 parliamentarians from the alliance's 30 member states discuss security and defence policy issues.





