Serbia, Kosovo fail to agree over car plates issue - Vucic

"For reasons that are unclear to me, we have failed to reach absolutely any agreement... The Albanian side did not want to accept anything," Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters after meeting Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti and EU foreign policy chief Jopsep Borell in Brussels.

Published November 21,2022
Serbia and Kosovo have failed to reach agreement in European Union-sponsored talks on a row over car licence plates that the West fears may trigger ethnic violence in the western Balkan region, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday.

