Russia approves law recognizing Ukraine war volunteers as veterans

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law recognizing volunteers participating in the Ukraine war as veterans.

Under the new law, veterans and veterans with disabilities will include people who have been conscripted by the government "to the volunteer troops assisting with the missions of the Russian Armed Forces during the special military operation in Ukraine," read a Kremlin statement.

The veterans and their families will be able to access benefits and social support measures, while those who become disabled due to injuries will be able to apply for future exemption, it added.

The law was approved by the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, on Nov. 16.

Russia enlisted some 300,000 new recruits during a partial military mobilization from Sept. 21 to Oct. 28.

Putin said earlier this month that some 80,000 of the recruits have been deployed in Ukraine, with around 50,000 engaged in active combat.

According to the Kremlin, Moscow has no plans to mobilize more troops.