Erdoğan: Türkiye and Egypt expected to cooperate in Mediterranean

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published November 21,2022
Subscribe
Speaking to the journalists on a flight back from Qatar, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye expects Egypt to establish peace together against those who take a stand against them in the Mediterranean.
"A step has been taken toward normalization in ties with Egypt. Ankara hopes to take process to high-level meetings," Erdoğan said in his comments after surprise handshaking with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Sunday.