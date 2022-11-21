News World Erdoğan: Türkiye and Egypt expected to cooperate in Mediterranean

"A step has been taken toward normalization in ties with Egypt. Ankara hopes to take process to high-level meetings," Erdoğan said in his comments after surprise handshaking with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Sunday.









