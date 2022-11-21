1 dead, 6 injured following strikes in eastern Ukraine

At least one person has been confirmed dead and six others have been injured in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine on early Monday, local officials said.

"Last night, the enemy launched an S-300 missile strike on the village of Shevchenkovo, in Kupyansky district. The rocket hit a two-story apartment building. A residential building nearby was also damaged. Unfortunately, a 38-year-old woman was killed and at least 2 people were injured," Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on his Telegram account.

Synyehubov said that Russian forces used mortars and artillery to fire at settlements in the districts of Kupiansk, Kharkiv and Chuguyevsky.

Meanwhile, local authorities in the Donetsk region also announced that about three civilians were wounded in the strikes.

"About 3 civilians were wounded by the Russians: two in Bakhmut and one in the village of Kostiantynivka. It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a message on Telegram.

Elsewhere, a 78-year-old man was also injured in the Nikopol district located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, local officials said.

"Three communities were hit - Nikopol, Marganetskaya and Mirovskaya. Almost 60 shells were sent there. A 78-year-old man was injured in Nikopol ... In the city (Dnipro), Russian shells damaged private homes, boats and cars," Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram.

The developments came as both Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for explosions reported at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by the International Atomic Energy Agency early on Sunday.

Later, Russia's Defense Ministry said that it destroyed a workshop for assembling aircraft engines at the Motor Sich plant in the same region.

Civilian casualties from the ongoing war in Ukraine have reached at least 16,500, including about 6,500 killed and 10,000 injured, according to UN estimates.