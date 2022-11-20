TURKISH FIGHTER JETS HIT TERROR TARGETS IN SYRIAS YPG/PKK-HELD REGIONS

As a part of Ankara's cross-border anti-terror fight, Turkish warplanes struck YPG-linked terror targets in conflict-ravaged Syria's northern region including YPG/PKK-controlled Kobane town, according to an official statement released by the defense ministry.







"Time to bring traitors [referring to the perpetrators of the deadly Taksim attack] to account, we are inflicting punishment on them," the Turkish defense ministry said in social media post in the early hours of Sunday to announce the air strikes conducted on the YPG/PKK-held regions.



The air raids come just days after last Sunday's deadly bombing carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group in central Istanbul that left several innocent people dead and dozens of others injured.





Turkish troops and Syrian opposition forces have conducted three military operations so far into northern Syria to keep terror elements -- including bloody-minded Daesh and YPG/PKK -- away from its southeastern borders.



Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has previously said the Turkish army could conduct another operation against the YPG, which has been acting as the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.





