Report: Russia has struck deal with Iran to manufacture drones

Russia has struck a deal with Tehran to manufacture "hundreds" of Iranian drones for its war in Ukraine, according to a report by the Washington Post, citing US and Western intelligence sources.



The two sides are working to begin production in the coming months, under a deal reached in early November, the US-based newspaper reported on Saturday.



Russia has already used hundreds of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. They can fly several hundred kilometres, circle over a target area and then descend with their explosive load.



Moscow has denied the use of the so-called kamikaze drones, while Iran admitted earlier this month that it had supplied drones to Russia.



The Russian military is using the drones for attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.



Producing their own would allow Moscow to further multiply such attacks.



Tehran is currently handing over "designs and key components" for Moscow to to begin production, the Washington Post wrote, citing three government officials who were familiar with intelligence findings known to US and other Western security services.

