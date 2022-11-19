Poland holds first of two state funerals for victim of missile strike

The first of two Polish victims killed in a missile strike this week in the country's border area with Ukraine has been buried with a state funeral, the PAP news agency reported on Saturday.



The funeral of the 62-year-old camp administrator took place in the small village of Przewodow with a military ceremony.



A company of honour from the 2nd Reconnaissance Regiment from Hrubieszow was present. Images on Polish television showed large mourning wreaths with bows in the colours of the Polish and Ukrainian flags.



A missile hit a granary in the village, just 6 kilometres from the border with Ukraine, on Tuesday. In addition to the 62-year-old man, a 60-year-old tractor driver was killed in the explosion. The second man's state funeral is to take place on Sunday.



At the request of the relatives, both funerals are being kept private. The two men are the first civilians from Poland, a NATO member, to die as a result of the Russian war against Ukraine.



At present, the West assumes that it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile used to defend against attacks by the Russian military. Immediately after the explosion, however, media reports also spoke of a Russian missile.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has so far maintained that it was a Russian missile, but has said that he does not know with 100% certainty what happened.

