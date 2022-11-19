News World Kim: North Korea to respond to threats with nuclear weapons

DPA WORLD Published November 19,2022

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that Pyongyang will respond to further threats by the US and other "hostile forces" with nuclear weapons, state media reported on Saturday.



State news agency KCNA said that Kim "solemnly declared that if the enemies continue to pose threats" to North Korea, "our Party and government will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation."



North Korea on Friday tested a long-range ballistic missile suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), prompting US condemnation and a joint air exercise with Seoul.



KCNA on Saturday said that the missile was a "Hwasong-17," a new type of ICBM, and that it was deployed under Kim's guidance amid "reckless military confrontational moves of the U.S. and other hostile forces."



The North Korean rocket was launched from the Sunana area in Pyongyang at around 10:14 am (0114 GMT), reported Yonhap, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).



Later on Friday, South Korea and the United States conducted a joint offensive air exercise in response to the test.



Missiles with the capability to travel more than 5,500 kilometres are counted as ICBMs. UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles of any range, some of which are capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.



The situation on the Korean Peninsula is currently very tense. Nuclear-armed North Korea has conducted a string of missile tests in the past few weeks.



Observers fear that Pyongyang's first nuclear test in years is imminent.









