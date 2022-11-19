Francophonie summit kicks off in Tunisia

Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered in Tunisia on Saturday to attend the 18th Francophonie summit.

The two-day summit, held on the island of Djerba in southeastern Tunisia, brings together 31 heads of state and government to discuss a host of issues, including migration and food and energy shortages .

Addressing the opening session, Tunisian President Kais Saied underlined the importance of seeking "a better world for all humanity based on justice, freedom and ideals."

"If we succeed in Djerba in identifying and overcoming our problems, we will all emerge victorious," Saied said.

Tunisia took over the presidency of the Francophonie summit from Armenia.

The summit was scheduled to be held last November, but was postponed to allow Tunisia to better organize the event, as the first Arab country to host the prestigious meeting.

The International Organization of La Francophonie, based in Paris, includes 88 member states. Its main events focus on enhancing the French language, culture diversity, peace, democracy, human rights, and education.