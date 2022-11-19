British PM Sunak in Kyiv to 'confirm continued UK support'

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv on Saturday to confirm "continued UK support" for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, his Downing Street office said.

Sunak vowed his country would stand by Kyiv's side "until Ukraine has won" during a visit to the Ukrainian capital.

"I am here today to say that the UK will continue to stand with you... until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves," Sunak said in a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"And then we will stand with you as you rebuild your great country," Sunak added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on Saturday confirming the meeting, depicting him meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv.

"During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.