EU chief warns of gas supply task and more Iran sactions

The European Union's supply of gas is secure for the winter but next year is going to be a challenge, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
"Our storages are full at 95% - and we are safe for this winter. Our challenge will be next year's winter," von der Leyen told an international security conference in Manama in Bahrain.
Von der Leyen was describing EU efforts to replace Russian energy imports - gas especially - in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine in a bid to end a years-long dependency.
"Before the war started, Europe was Russia's biggest energy customer," von der Leyen said, "not even nine months later, this has changed fundamentally."
Moscow meanwhile throttled deliveries to the bloc, viewed as retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine, citing maintenance work while demanding payments in roubles.
This amounts to 80% of Russian deliveries of pipeline gas to Europe, von der Leyen said. The commission president touted however EU action to find new "reliable suppliers" in Norway and the United States.
Von der Leyen was repeating a previous warning about EU gas supplies for winter in 2023, earlier in November she told the European Parliament that the bloc risked being short of around 30 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Iran also faces the prospect of more sanctions from the EU and the West over supplying drones to countries like Russia, the commission president announced.
"We are coordinating with partners and allies to take further sanctions against Iran responding to the proliferation of Iranian drones," she said.