Bipolar world would be a grave mistake, Macron says

Bipolar world order would be a grave mistake, France's president said on Friday, arguing for the need of a "one-world order."

Speaking on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference, Emmanuel Macron stressed that such a world, despite being sought after by many, would be a mistake even if the two ascendant superpowers were the US and China.

Tensions have escalated considerably between Washington and Beijing in recent years over multiple disputes, including the future of self-governing Taiwan, human rights, and trade.

"We don't believe in hegemony or confrontation. We believe in stability," Macron remarked.

Noting that his country had overseas territories and more than 1 million citizens in the Indo-Pacific region, Macron emphasized that France was at once a European and Indo-Pacific nation.