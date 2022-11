Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he was not fully sure what led a missile to fall on a Polish village near the Ukrainian border, after laying blame on Russia.

"I don't know what happened. We don't know for sure. The world does not know. But I am sure that it was a Russian missile, I am sure that we fired from air defence systems," Zelensky said.

"But it is impossible to talk about something specific today -- that it was the air defence of Ukraine."