US calls MH17 verdict an 'important moment' for justice

The United States welcomed the verdict reached in the Netherlands Thursday convicting three men in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 above Ukraine in 2014 as an important step toward accountability.

"The decision by the District Court of The Hague is an important moment in ongoing efforts to deliver justice for the 298 individuals who lost their lives on July 17, 2014," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

The verdict "reflects the Netherlands' firm commitment to establish the truth and pursue accountability in this case," he said.