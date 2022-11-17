Russia has responded with 10 missiles for each point of Ukraine’s peace plan: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Russia has responded with 10 missiles for each of the 10 points he proposed to end the war.

"Russia is told about peace, and it fires missiles in response. It is told about the global crises that Russia has caused, and it launches Iranian drones in response. It is offered 10 points to end the war, and it fires 10 missiles for each point about peace," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the president, mirrored Zelenskyy's statement, saying that only Russia is responsible for the war in Ukraine and the ongoing missile strikes in the country.

"Only Russia is responsible for the war in Ukraine and massive missile strikes. Only Russia is behind the rapidly growing risks for the border countries. No need to look for excuses and postpone key decisions. Time for Europe to 'close the sky over (Ukraine).' For your own safety too...," he said on his Twitter account.

During a video address he gave Tuesday at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Zelenskyy called on the Group of 20 major economies to stop Russia's war under a peace plan he proposed.

The first three points in his list of proposals focused on radiation and the safety of the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as well as food and energy security.

Other proposals touched on issues such as the release of prisoners and deportees, the implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, and the establishment of a "special tribunal" and an international mechanism of compensation for the damage caused by Russia during the war.

The creation of a platform to assess the environmental damage of war, the holding of an international conference to cement the post-war security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space that includes guarantees for Ukraine, and the signing of a document confirming the end of the war once all "antiwar measures are implemented" were also proposed by Zelenskyy.

'READY TO HAND OVER EVIDENCE OF RUSSIAN INVOLVEMENT IN POLAND MISSILE STRIKE'



Elsewhere, a Ukrainian official said his country is calling for a joint examination of the missile that struck a Polish village near the country's border with Ukraine late Tuesday.

"We advocate for a joint examination of the incident with the missile's landing in Poland. We are ready to hand over evidence of the Russian trace that we have. We are expecting information from our partners, based on which a conclusion was made that it's a Ukrainian air defense missile," Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Twitter.

Two people were killed in the suspected missile attack.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of deliberately attacking Poland, a NATO member, with the latest strikes, hinting that Russian attacks could spread to the rest of Europe.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that it is unclear as to who launched the missile strike, but "it was most likely a Russian-made S-300 rocket."

U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" that the missile was fired from Russia but an investigation was ongoing. Biden also spoke with Duda and offered Washington's support in an investigation into the explosion.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry denied that the country launched missile strikes on Poland.