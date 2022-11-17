GERMANYS BAERBOCK DEMANDS CHINA PAY MORE FOR CLIMATE DAMAGES

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has demanded more money from China to help poorer countries deal with the damage caused by climate change during the UN Climate Conference in Egypt.



"It is true that we in Europe and North America as industrialized countries bear the responsibility for the climate damage of the recent past and also most of the present with our fossil-based prosperity," Baerbock said.



"But all the major emitters of today bear responsibility for the climate damage of the future - all states can now show that they are ready for more ambition and more solidarity," she said.



In an interview with RTL and n-tv, Baerbock had previously made clear which country in particular she was pointing the finger at.



"China will then also have to pay for the damage of the future if they are not prepared to radically reduce their own emissions in the future," she said.



In terms of volume, China emits the most greenhouse gases worldwide.



The G77 group - an association of more than 130 developing countries - is calling, together with China, for the establishment of a fund that industrialized countries should contribute to for the damage caused by droughts, floods or storms, which are becoming more frequent due to global warming.



There is criticism of China's position on this contentious issue, as Beijing does not see itself as a donor with responsibility, despite its massive greenhouse gas emissions and economic power.



Meanwhile, Germany wants to give another €60 million ($62.1 million) to the so-called global Adaptation Fund, Baerbock and German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said on Thursday in Sharm el-Sheikh.



The Adaptation Fund supports developing countries in dealing with the consequences of climate change such as rising sea levels and erosion.



Last year, Germany gave €50 million to the fund and is one of the largest contributors, according to the Environment Ministry.



