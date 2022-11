Erdoğan thanks all parties for extension of grain deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday thanked the United Nations, Moscow and Kyiv for extending a grain that has allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume.

The export of more than 11 million tonnes of grains in the last four months has shown the deal's importance for global food security, he said on Twitter.

The grain export deal, brokered by Türkiye and the UN, was due to expire on Nov. 19 but was extended by 120 days on Thursday.