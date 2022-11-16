 Contact Us
Ukraine working with allies on 'integrated' air defence system

Reznikov gave no further details in a tweet written a day after Russia carried out air strikes across Ukraine, but he said that "protecting the Ukrainian sky" would be a priority at a planned meeting with allies in Germany. "Together with our partners we’re working on an integrated & echeloned air defense system. We are preparing for winter on the battlefield," he wrote.

Published November 16,2022
