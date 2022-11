News World Ukraine extends martial law, army mobilization to mid-February

Ukraine extends martial law, army mobilization to mid-February

DPA WORLD Published November 16,2022

The Ukrainian parliament has extended its martial law and the mobilization of the army for another 90 days, local media reported on Wednesday.



This means that the two measures will apply until February 19, 2023.



Just under 300 members of parliament voted in favour of the fourth extension since the Russian invasion on 24 February, more than the 226 votes needed.



Martial law gives the military extended rights and restricts civil liberties such as the right to demonstrate.