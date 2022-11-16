Ukraine calls for 'immediate' NATO summit after Poland missile report

Ukraine on Tuesday called for NATO members to convene an "immediate" summit to bring tough measures against Moscow following unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles had landed in NATO-member Poland.

"A collective response to Russian actions must be tough and principled. Among immediate actions: a NATO summit with Ukraine's participation to craft further joint actions, which will force Russia to change its course on escalation, providing Ukraine with modern aircraft," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement on Twitter.