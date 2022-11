Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Indonesia on Wednesday.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Treasure and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci was also present at the meeting, according to presidential sources.

No further information has been released yet.