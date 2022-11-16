Russian-made missile landed in Poland, killing 2 people: foreign ministry

 Contact Us
"A Russian-made missile fell, killing two citizens of the Republic of Poland," Jasina said, adding that the Russian ambassador to Poland had been summoned to give "immediate detailed explanations".

AFP WORLD
Published November 16,2022
A Russian-made missile landed in Poland at 1440 GMT on Tuesday and killed two people in the village of Przewodow, Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said in a statement.

A US intelligence official had earlier said that the missiles were Russian, according to the Associated Press.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately attacking Poland.

"This is a Russian missile attack on collective security," he said. "This is a very significant escalation. We must act…(It is) only a matter of time before Russian terror goes further," he said.

According to unconfirmed information in the Polish media, two variants are being checked: one, that the Ukrainian military shot down a missile and it changed course, and two, there was a Russian programming error.

State news agency Ria Novosti cited a Russian military expert who claimed that Russian cruise missiles "would not have been able to reach Polish territory, but Ukrainian S-300 (surface-to-air) missile systems, functioning abnormally, could."

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a statement on its Telegram channel saying that this is "a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation."