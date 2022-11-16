Russian-made missile landed in Poland, killing 2 people: foreign ministry

A Russian-made missile landed in Poland at 1440 GMT on Tuesday and killed two people in the village of Przewodow, Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said in a statement.

"A Russian-made missile fell, killing two citizens of the Republic of Poland," Jasina said, adding that the Russian ambassador to Poland had been summoned to give "immediate detailed explanations".

A US intelligence official had earlier said that the missiles were Russian, according to the Associated Press.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately attacking Poland.

"This is a Russian missile attack on collective security," he said. "This is a very significant escalation. We must act…(It is) only a matter of time before Russian terror goes further," he said.

According to unconfirmed information in the Polish media, two variants are being checked: one, that the Ukrainian military shot down a missile and it changed course, and two, there was a Russian programming error.

State news agency Ria Novosti cited a Russian military expert who claimed that Russian cruise missiles "would not have been able to reach Polish territory, but Ukrainian S-300 (surface-to-air) missile systems, functioning abnormally, could."

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a statement on its Telegram channel saying that this is "a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation."