Russia sanctions 52 Irish politicians, including prime minister

Russia on Wednesday sanctioned 52 Irish politicians, including Prime Minister Micheal Martin, saying Ireland is conducting an "aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign" on the diktats of the EU.

All politicians put on the blacklist are prohibited from entering the Russian Federation, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also sanctioned Sean O Fearghail, head of the Irish lower chamber of parliament, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, and a number of other lawmakers.

"Acting under the dictation of Brussels, Ireland is conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign, a course has been taken to curtail bilateral cooperation to the detriment of its own interests.

"One of the consequences of the heating up of Russophobic hysteria in Irish society was the attack on the Russian Embassy in Dublin in March this year," the ministry said. A man was arrested after a large lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy on March 7.

The ministry added that further development in ties will depend on Dublin.

Ireland is part of the EU, the 27-member bloc which has imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow for its war on Ukraine that started in February.