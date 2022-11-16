Polish president: No danger to public after deadly missile strike

Polish President Andrzej Duda says there is no danger to the public in the wake of a deadly missile strike in a Polish region bordering Ukraine.



There is currently no "clear or direct danger" to the country or its citizens, Duda said in Warsaw on Wednesday after a meeting of the country's National Security Council. He also said there was no evidence that such an event could happen again.



On Tuesday, a rocket hit the Polish village of Przewodow 6 kilometres from the border with Ukraine. Two people were killed. Both the Polish leadership and NATO say the missile strike was not a deliberate attack, and that early analysis shows it was stray fire by Ukraine's air defences.



