New Zealand introduces law to reduce gun crime

New Zealand on Wednesday prohibited firearms for people involved in crimes, aiming to reduce gun crime in the country.

In a statement, Police Minister Chris Hipkins said Firearms Prohibition Orders will improve public safety by stopping people whose behavior and actions represent a high risk of violence from accessing firearms or restricted weapons.

"The orders empower judges to prohibit anyone convicted of firearms-related crimes and other specific crimes, including murder and serious violence offenses, from accessing or using guns. These orders will help police further reduce firearms violence and make our communities safer," said Hipkins.

Under the new legislation, a judge will now have the power to impose an order lasting 10 years and make it a criminal offense to breach the conditions of the order.

Anyone breaching the court order will face penalties from two to seven years.




































