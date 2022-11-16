Moscow airports on high security threat alert since Nov. 10: Report

Airports in Russia's capital Moscow have been on the high security threat alert since Nov. 10, a local media report said on Wednesday.

The maximum threat level of terrorist attacks has been introduced at Moscow's Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports for the first time, according to a document sent by Rostransnadzor, a government agency supervising Russia's transport network, to airline companies and carriers, Russian daily Izvestia reported.

Rostransnadzor notified airlines that they must take additional security measures corresponding to the new threat level, the daily added.

It also said that a third-level alert has also been introduced at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg.

"The representative of the airport did not comment on this information, pointing out that Pulkovo fulfills all measures for transport and aviation security in full," the daily said.

The security alert at the airports in Moscow and St. Petersburg will be extended after Nov. 24, it added.

The measures were introduced after an incident on Oct. 28 in Pulkovo Airport where a car drove onto the sidewalk, broke through the perimeter fence of the airport and drove to the airport apron, the daily noted.