Missile blast was not targeted attack, Polish president says

A missile strike that killed two in Poland this week was not a targeted attack, nor is there evidence that Russia fired the missile, says Polish President Andrzej Duda.



The projectile that landed close to Poland's border with Ukraine on Tuesday is highly likely to be a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, Duda said in Warsaw.



The incident has set NATO and alliance member Poland on high alert. NATO ambassadors met for crisis talks on Wednesday.



The strike came amid a wave of missiles fired at Kiev on Tuesday, in one of Russia's first large-scale attacks on Ukraine since Russia withdrew from parts of Kherson last week.



US President Joe Biden had previously told fellow G20 leaders there were indications that the cause was an anti-aircraft missile from Ukraine, while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blamed Moscow for making such defences necessary.



Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that no Russian missiles had been fired at targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border.



