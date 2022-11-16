MACRON CALLS FOR RUSSIA-UKRAINE NEGOTIATIONS, HAILS TÜRKIYES ROLE

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sideline of the G20 Summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022. (AFP Photo)

France on Wednesday voiced solidarity with Ukraine but said there is a need to "reopen the negotiations" towards a permanent peace, while also praising Türkiye's role in urging both sides to talk.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the path to such talks would need to be fully compatible with Ukraine's need to mount a resistance.

Saying that Ukraine is "extremely brave with the international support, particularly that of the U.S. and Europe," Macron commended the courage of Ukrainian army, saying they are not only "fighting for their rights but also for us."

"But at some point in time, we also need to work in favor of negotiations. I think we will probably achieve progress and there will be greater consensus," he added.

KEY TURKISH ROLE

Macron said he had discussed the matter of Ukraine and Russia returning to the negotiating table with the U.S., Britain, and Germany as well as with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit in Bali.

"President Erdoğan is playing a useful role in this respect," he said.

Türkiye has been internationally praised for its policy of balance towards Russia amid the Ukraine war, allowing it to broker such breakthroughs as this summer's Black Sea grain corridor deal and a prisoner transfer.

Recent statements by Russian and Ukrainian leaders have suggested a possible willingness to engage in talks, though Kyiv's preconditions seem to rule them out for now.

Türkiye has long pushed for a cease-fire and a negotiated settlement to the conflict, which began in late February.

Saying that the war in Ukraine is triggering food crises and destabilizing the entire world, Macron stressed the need to provide fertilizers to the most needy countries and those in Africa.

"We are working to increase capacity for fertilizers production in Africa," Macron said, adding that most African countries are also deeply concerned about the cost of energy.

He emphasized the need to scale up financing for African states, saying they are more "fragile financially."